Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.26

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $7.00. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 6,984 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

