Mark Carpenter Sells 100,000 Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) Stock

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total value of £140,000 ($179,326.25).

Mark Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Motorpoint Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total value of £140,000 ($179,326.25).

Motorpoint Group Price Performance

LON MOTR opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.10. Motorpoint Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £121.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,978.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

