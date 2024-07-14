Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Masco Stock Up 2.2 %

Masco stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $70.73. 2,278,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,312. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

