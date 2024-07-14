Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,124 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

MA traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

