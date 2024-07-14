Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $42.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

