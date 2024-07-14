McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day moving average of $276.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

