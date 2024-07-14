Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.00

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 991 shares traded.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

