Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.00

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 991 shares traded.
Medical Facilities Trading Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.