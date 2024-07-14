Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.00. 267,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,990. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $444.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.68.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

