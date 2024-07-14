Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.95. 5,661,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.