MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $206,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $52.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,761.22. The stock had a trading volume of 335,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,126.84 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,661.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,611.42.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

