MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MicroAlgo Stock Performance
MLGO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,777,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,638,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. MicroAlgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.
About MicroAlgo
