MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MicroAlgo Stock Performance

MLGO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,777,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,638,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. MicroAlgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

