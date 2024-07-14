Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Mineralys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $141,346.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $210,051.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 911,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,155,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $141,346.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,943 in the last three months. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

