Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.13.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.