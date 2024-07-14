Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,613,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.