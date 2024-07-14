MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Tigress Financial from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.74.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $253.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.93 and a 200-day moving average of $355.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

