MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $465.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.65 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

