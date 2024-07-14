Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,560,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,261,000 after buying an additional 948,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

