Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAU

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.77. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$411.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.