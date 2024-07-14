Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
