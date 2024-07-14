Morgan Stanley Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $123.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $124.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.