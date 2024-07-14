Morgan Stanley Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $33.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Match Group by 17,295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Match Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

