Morgan Stanley Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $470.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $478.50.

NYSE:IT opened at $455.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.14. Gartner has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

