MUSE ENT NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.31 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 0% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $15.88 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00367384 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

