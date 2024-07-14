Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QYLG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,942. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

