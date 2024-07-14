Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $5.70. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 2,126 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

