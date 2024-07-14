Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0420 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,460.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00080925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010201 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

