Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $29.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 365.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,410,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 184,086 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

