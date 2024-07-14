Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.