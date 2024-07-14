NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

