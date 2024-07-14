New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires 251,886 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $43,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 191,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE:THS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.48. 284,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Recommended Stories

