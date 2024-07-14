New South Capital Management Inc. Has $71.38 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 3.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $71,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. 627,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.