New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,566 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $32,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies
In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
