New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $119,694,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,059,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 251,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 204,675 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,626 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 609,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,043. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $97.98.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

