New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,794 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,794 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,422. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.