Newtek Business Services Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:NEWTL)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Newtek Business Services Stock Performance
NEWTL opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $25.28.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
