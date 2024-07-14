Niza Global Self Reported Market Cap Tops $228,745.33 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $228,745.33 and approximately $2.36 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niza Global has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00115388 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,023,662.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

