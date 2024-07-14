Node AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.52 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a market cap of $53.52 million and $1.03 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Node AI

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.56288123 USD and is up 10.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,128,195.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars.

