Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $111.68 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $111.68 million and $2.71 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Playable Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.nonplayablecoin.io. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 6,893,862,398 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.0127266 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $4,511,973.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Playable Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Playable Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.