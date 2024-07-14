North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 253,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 354,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in North American Construction Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 214,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

