Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.28. 1,137,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.73.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.