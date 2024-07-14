NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Update

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, an increase of 311.8% from the June 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 41,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on NOVONIX in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

