NTV Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 344 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 344 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $623.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.54. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

