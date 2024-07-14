NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. 6,250,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

