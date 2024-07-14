NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
