NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.