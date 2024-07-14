NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 280,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,753,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 102,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,707,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.