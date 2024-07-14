NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Carrier Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 175,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 135,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $66.00. 3,043,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

