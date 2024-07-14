Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,747,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after buying an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4,453.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $161.10. 1,414,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Read Our Latest Report on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.