Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $13.80.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What are earnings reports?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.