Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of JMM stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
