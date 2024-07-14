Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NBB opened at $15.78 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

