Nvwm LLC Acquires 278 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

